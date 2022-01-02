County tallies 649 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Hays County continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases with an additional 649 new cases reported Wednesday.

The Hays County Local Health Department also recorded five recoveries, five hospital discharges and one hospitalziation in a report issued Wednesday.

The county considers 2,154 cases active — 644 more than reported Tuesday— and there have been 32,888 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,285 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,768 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Dec. 29, 2021.

Sixteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 14 who are unvaccinated and two who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 14 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, six are in the ICU and not on a ventilator, six are non-ICU patients and two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. Additionally, the two residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are non-ICU patients. There have been 1,414 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The county has tallied 30,321 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 185 recoveries reported Wednesday.

Since the pandemic’s onset, 413 Hays County residents have died of COVID-19.

The local health department has received 303,242 negative tests and there have been 336,130 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Wednesday’s report was approximately 31.23%.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Hays County, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

San Marcos tallied 236 new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 706 active cases — 234 more than Tuesday — and there have been 10,766 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 10,689 total cases, including 664 active cases. Buda has tallied 6,111 total cases and currently has 429 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,817 total cases, including 130 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,537 total cases and has 91 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 952 total cases and has 77 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 508 total cases with 22 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 159 total cases including 12 active cases. Maxwell has had 94 total cases, including 11 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 88 total cases and has five active cases. Uhland has had 72 total cases with six considered active. Manchaca has recorded 64 total cases and one active case. Woodcreek has recorded 13 total cases.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 8,256 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 625 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,532 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 262 cases considered active; 5,260 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 425 with active cases; 4,486 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 325 cases considered active; 3,065 are between 50-59 years old, including 179 active cases; 2,907 are 9 years old or younger with 155 cases considered active; and 1,954 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 103 are considered active cases.

Nine-hundred-forty-three Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 37 active cases; and 485 are 80 and older with 16 cases currently active.

There have been 17,187 total coronavirus cases among females and 15,701 among males in Hays County. There are currently 1,199 active cases among females in the county and 955 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.4% of county residents diag nosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 38.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.4% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.6% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.4% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 11,928 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday, There have now been 3,767,803 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 74,401 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 4,917 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 24.42%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,047 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,888 among students and 159 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 33 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — two among 8,200 students and one among 1,230 faculty and staff members. SMCISD is currently on its winter break.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

In its weekly report, Hays County officials reminded residents to take precautions during the holiday season, especially if traveling or have family coming into town. Practicing frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask around large groups of people can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Christus Trinity Clinic, formerly Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic. With the New Year’s holiday, the clinic at Christus Trinity Clinic will be closed Friday.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines. gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 135,300 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 62.83% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. Additionally,158,788 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.75% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 41,203 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot. ncastillo