County's Criminal Justice Committee rolls forward

After a six month hiatus, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Commission meets for the second time in one month Wednesday at 3 p.m to further discuss criminal justice reform items in Hays County.

The committee will continue to discuss items such as the possibility of a Public Defender Office and a Vera Institute data collection and analysis project for better jail population data.

The May 28 meeting featured presentations from both the Texas Indigent Defense Commission and the Neighborhood Defender Services with studies and proposals for what a Public Defender Office could look like for Hays County.

The committee, chaired by Hays County Commissioners Lon Shell and Debbie Ingalsbe, will receive a presentation from the Good Law Firm regarding the Bail Bond Industry and updates from the Pretrial Services Subcommittee and the Cite and Release Subcommittee.

There will also be a discussion regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on operations of the Criminal Justice System, likely including the magistrate study with Harvard and Texas A&M which has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Residents can attend the meeting in the Government Center Conference Rooms 1003 and 1004 at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos, TX or on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/9108032857 with the meeting ID 910 803 2857.