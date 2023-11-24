Court celebrates employees' years of service

Hays County Commissioners Court recently heard a presentation by Hays County Human Resources Manager Kim Jeter, acknowledging the many years of service milestones for county employees, and especially for those that are retiring.

At the court's regularly scheduled meeting this past Tuesday Jeter said Hays County Information Technology Director Jeff McGill has been with the county for 30 years.

“Thank you for your department,” Jeter said. “Most days we can’t function without them.”

Hays County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Lenny Martinez has given 30 years of service with the county.

Hays County Auditor Marisol Villarreal-Alonzo has been working for the county for 20 years.

There were several employees that were honored for 15 years of service with the county: Valerie Zerr with the Juvenile Probation office, Patricia Sanchez with the Maintenance Department and Hays County Sheriff's Department Correction Officer John Tomlin.

Legal Assistant Shannon Follis with the District Attorney’s Office has been with the county for 10 years.

Several employees were honored for five years of county employment: Shannon Green with the Hays County Court of Law No. 2, Chris Deichmann with the Maintenance Department and Chelsea Ibarra with the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Employees with one year of service to the county were honored: Lillian Gillespie with the Clerk’s Office, Leanne Cantalupo with the Development Services Department, Nicholas Vandebroek with the Development Services Department, Annalise Brewer- Hall with the District Attorney’s Office, Chase Young with the District Attorney's Office, Deputy Clerk Naomi Pierce with the District Clerk’s Office, Fernando Delgado with the Juvenile Detention Center, Kelly Phillips with the Sheriff's Office, Corrections Officer Felipe Abad Jr. with the Sheriff's Office, Corrections Officer George Snell with the Sheriff’s Department and Corrections Officer Caleb Campbell with the Sheriff’s Department.

Employees that retired were also honored: Deputy Constable Delton Duggin with the Constable Pct. 4 Office, Reyna Pablo with the Transportation Department, Karen Stone with the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office and Lt. Ronnie Strain with the Sheriff’s Office.

Jeter said the retirees would be receiving $250 worth of luggage for the years of service provided to the county.

Hays County Commissioner Pct. 4 Walt Smith said he noticed a trend with some of the employees, which speaks to what it is like to work for Hays County.

”The last two families that came up had two generations of county employees,” Smith said.