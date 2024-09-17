Court to consider $2 million agreement with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - San Marcos

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to hear proclamations related to Hunger Action and Deaf Awareness, consider the execution of a $2 million agreement with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital for indigent services and discuss the Pet Resource Center at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing Sept. as Hunger Action Month as well as Deaf Awareness Month.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize the execution of a $2 million Letter of Agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos as budgeted for FY2025 related to indigent health care costs. Dedicated funds are budgeted each year to be used for payments to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - San Marcos associated with providing indigent health care through the Indigent Program at Christus Trinity Clinic. The Letter of Agreement authorizes the transfer of budgeted funds.

The court is set to have a discussion related to the Hays County Pet Resource, Education and Research Center with direction provided to staff. Topics included, but not limited to: Land Selection & Purchase, Construction Plans - Firm Selection, Project Manager - Firm Selection and Program Coordinator - Contract Execution (programming).

The court is set to hold a final public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2025 Hays County Proposed Budget at 1 p.m.

The court is set to authorize the execution of the Resolution “Approving Assignment of Private Activity Bond Authority to Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and Containing Other Provisions Relating to the Subject', regarding the Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation application to facilitate a Single Family Mortgage Orientation Program.

The court is set to authorize the execution of an amendment to Interlocal Agreement with Texas State University regarding the project titled Blanco River-Aquifers Assessment Tool for Water and Understanding Sustainability Trends: Independent Technical Review. This is the Third Amendment to Interlocal Agreement with Texas State University regarding the project. Texas State has requested an extension of the completion date to no later than Jan. 31, 2025. There are no budgetary impacts on this amendment.

The court is set to authorize the execution of an Addendum to the BI Incorporated contract for the Judicial Services Division related to electronic monitoring services. On June 4, 2024, the Commissioners Court authorized a contract with BI Incorporated for electronic monitoring services for the Judicial Services Division utilizing the Omnia Partners contract. The attached addendum will allow BI Inc. to share GPS data with the county's case management program Corrections Software Solutions. This feature will allow GPS alerts/ violations to be automatically noted in a client's file within the CCS system eliminating this manual process from the Pretrial Services Officers.

The court is set to authorize the execution of a renewal contract with Bold Planning for the Hays County Basic Emergency Response, Annexes and Continuity of Operations Planning plans. In FY2017, Hays County purchased the Bold Planning Software to house the Emergency Response Plans, Annexes and COOP planning. The Office of Emergency Services is actively utilizing and updating Hays County plans using this software. This item would allow the continuance of service. Annual maintenance costs will be budgeted through the Emergency Services Department as applicable. The amount requested is $18,800.

The court is set to authorize the execution of an updated Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Hays Consolidated Independent School District and Hays County related to school resource officers. This updated Agreement includes revised language that better details the responsibilities of all parties to the Agreement, increases the vehicle usage fees and confirms the campus placements of each SRO officer. The amount requested is $287,021.

Court can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx. gov/commission-ers court-live-stream.