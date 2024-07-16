Court to consider purchases for Sheriff's Office, maintenance for county cemeteries

The Hays County Commissioners court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing the pretrial, probation and parole programs, possibly authorize several purchases for the Sheriff’s Office and possibly authorize maintenance for several county cemeteries for $17,000 at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to adopt a Proclamation recognizing July 21 to 27 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Sheriff's Office to use existing funds to buy an unmanned aircraft system for $1,939 and amend the budget accordingly. In the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the Sheriff’s Office was approved to purchase two robotics smart controllers, but this equipment's need has changed. Currently, the Drone Team consists of four indoor pilots and three indoor drones. This purchase will ensure that all indoor pilots have a drone, preventing delays in responding to a callout or situation requiring an indoor drone. A total of $2,500 is budgeted in SO Capital Equipment Operating.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Sheriff's Office to purchase a K9 bite suit valued at $1,780 from Kirby K9, and amend the budget accordingly. The SO requests approval to purchase a bite suit needed for training purposes. Doing so will eliminate the need for handlers to borrow from other agencies. The semi-competition suit offers the right balance between mobility and protection. It is versatile, as the jacket can be removed while keeping the arms on, making it possible to transition younger dogs from bite sleeves to a full bite suit. This two-piece suit also allows for replacement arms to be purchased separately. During warmer months, the decoy can remove the jacket to stay cooler and prevent overheating during training. The SO researched four vendors for this purchase and determined that K9 Kirby best suited the needs for training. Funding for this purchase of $1,780 is available in the Sheriff's Office operating budget.

The court is set to possibly authorize the transportation department Transportation Department and Countywide Operations to have additional ground clean up work completed at six local cemeteries for a total of $17,000 and amend the budget accordingly. The six cemeteries are Cocke Cemetery for $274, Hector Cemetery for $385, Pitts Cemetery for $934, San Pedro Cemetery for $238, Allen Cemetery for $4,254, and San Vicente Cemetery for $7,038. The groundwork will consist of limb trimming of low-lying limbs, mowing, weed eradication, removal of several fallen trees and limb clean-up from recent storms. Estimates from Primero TX Landscaping LLC. have been secured for labor, and the dumpsters needed to haul off debris will be provided by Waste Connections Lone Star, Inc.

The court is set to possibly authorize the execution of an Information Release Contract with the Texas Workforce Commission for the benefit of the Hays County Sheriff's Office. The current contract is set to expire on July 31, 2024. This new contract will add one additional year at $1,500 for a total amount of $3,000 for the contract as a whole. This contract assists investigators in locating witnesses, defendants and victims associated with criminal and civil investigations.

The court is set to possibly approve a $2,222 payment to Intuit for QuickBooks Enterprise software purchased for the Hays County Tax Assessor's Office, where no purchase order was requested as required per the Hays County Purchasing Policy.

The court is set to possibly authorize the acceptance of a grant award from the Texas Veterans Commission, Veterans Treatment Court program in the amount of $350,000. This is a yearly grant award that supports two staff members and client services for the Veterans Treatment Court program. This award was first granted by the Texas Veterans Commission in 2016. The grant period began on July 1, 2024 and runs through June 30, 2025. There is no match required for this award.

The court is set to possibly authorize the acceptance of a grant award from the Texas Veterans Commission, General Assistance/Financial Assistance Program in the amount of $250,000. This is a yearly grant award from the Texas Veterans Commission that supports one staff member and client services for the Veterans Service Office. This award was first granted in 2019. The grant period began July 1, 2024 and runs through June 30, 2025. There is no match required for this award.