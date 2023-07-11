Court to discuss winter storm cleanup, jail improvements

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to possibly approve the funding of improvements at the Hays County Jail, possibly approve the payment of $250,000 of county funds for debris removal and cleanup from Winter Storm Mara and possibly executive agreements for La Cima Improvement Districts at the regularly scheduled meeting today.

The court is set to approve and confirm the appointment of Courtney Gamble as the full-time Hays County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable.

The court is set to approve the use of savings for capital improvement for three AC units at the Hays County Jail. The amount for the AC units and labor is $57,739.

The court is set to authorize a request for funds to the Texas Comptroller's Office for unclaimed capital credits. The county receives an annual report regarding unclaimed capital credits received from local electric cooperatives, and the county must submit a request for those funds.

The court is set to authorize an amendment for debris removal and cleanup from Winter Storm Mara. In February of 2023 the court authorized $500,000 to use for debris removal. On April 22 the federal government issued a disaster declaration to offer financial aid to local governments for cleanup and recovery efforts. The anticipated expenses are approximately $750,000 with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse 75%. The remaining $250,000 will be budgeted for remaining project expenses.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize the redemption of a portion of the Hays County Texas Special Assessment Revenue Bonds Series 2015 and Series 2020 for the La Cima Public Improvement District.

They are set to discuss and possibly authorize the execution of La Cima South Public Improvement District Financing Agreement and La Cima North Public Improvement District Financing Agreement.

The court is set to discuss and possibly appoint David Edwards as the Hays County representative to the Board of Commissioners of the Texas Housing Foundation.

The court joined the Texas Housing Foundation June 6, in an effort to provide better affordable housing to lower income residents in the county.

The court is set to possibly approve a scope of work for a 10-year historical review and forensic audit from January 2012 through December 2022.