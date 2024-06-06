Court honors role of USS Texas, Army Rangers and Navy at D-Day

Hays County Commissioners Court acknowledged the role of the USS Texas, Army Rangers and the Navy in the invasion of the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The proclamation stated that June 6, 1944 marked a pivotal moment in the history of World War II, as Allied forces launched the largest seaborne invasion in history, storming the beaches of Normandy, France “The Army Rangers demonstrated unparalleled courage, determination, and heroism in their assault on the heavily fortified Pointe du Hoc, a strategic location crucial to the success of the D-Day invasion,” the proclamation stated. “The USS Texas played a vital role in the invasion by providing essential gunfire support, which was instrumental in the successful establishment of a beachhead at Omaha Beach.”

The proclamation stated that the combined efforts of the Army Rangers, USS Texas, and the Navy exemplify the unity, strength and resilience of the United States military.

“The bravery and sacrifices of the Army Rangers, USS Texas crew, and the Navy on that fateful day will never be forgotten, as they paved the way for the liberation of Europe and the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany,” the proclamation stated. “We, the Hays County Commissioners Court share our deepest respect and admiration to those who fought valiantly on D-Day, recognizing their unwavering courage and commitment to freedom and hereby recognize The collaborative efforts of the U.S. Army Rangers, The USS Texas and the Navy on D-Day.”

