Court to modify Mental Health Court partner contracts

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to reduce contract amounts for Mental Health Specialty Court partners, execute an agreement with the local food banks regarding their role during emergency situations and possibly approve several purchases at the regularly scheduled meeting today at 9 a.m.

The commissioners court meeting will start out by recognizing the winners of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative's Government in Action Youth Tour contest before the court will discuss and possibly take action to execute contract amendments to the County Court at Law Mental Health Specialty Court Program contracts. Those contracts are with C. Nichole Mueller-Mc-Morris, Lisa Hinson, Moonstone Counseling, Horton House 501c3, Hiatus Wellness and Evoke Wellness. On April 28, 2023 the Commissioner Court executed contracts with those vendors for the County Court at Law Mental Health Specialty Court Program services. The County Court at Law Mental Health Specialty Court Program is requesting contract amendments to adjust the not-to-exceed amounts and the contract end dates of the contracts. These contract adjustments will allow the MHC to more effectively address the court participants' needs and involve a reduction in contract price for all but one vendor.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to approve the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between Hays County Office of Emergency Services, Central Texas Food Bank and Hays County Food Bank regarding the process of safely distributing food following a declared disaster. The MOU states that in the event of an emergency event in the state of Texas, local and regional infrastructure and associated resources will be quickly committed to providing the necessary treatment and supporting strategies to effectively respond to a potential evolving event or to support the response to an actual event.

The court is set to possibly authorize a waiver to the purchasing policy to obtain three quotes and the execution of a Dunn Wright Heating and Cooling estimate in the amount of $43,000 for the replacement of Computer Room Air Conditioning Unit #3 located at the Government Center, which has failed, and amend the budget accordingly. A replacement is required in order to maintain and regulate the temperature and humidity levels in the IT server room. Building Maintenance secured a quote from SI Mechanical under RFP 2024-P06 in the amount of $56,858. Countywide Operations is requesting a waiver to the purchasing policy requiring three quotes due to the immediate need of the replacement.

The court is set to authorize the execution of a contract amendment to the Texas Water Development Board, Flood Infrastructure Fund grant contract. Due to delays with the updated hydrology study being conducted by the city of Austin, the completion of the Hays County portion of the Onion Creek watershed study will be delayed. This study is being funded by a Flood Infrastructure Fund grant through the Texas Water Development Board. This grant amendment changes the contract expiration date from October 1, 2024 to August 30, 2026 to allow for the work to be completed. There is no change to the grant award amount or deliverables required. The contract was originally executed on June 28, 2021.

The court is set to authorize the execution of a second amendment to the Hays County American Rescue Plan Recovery Social Service Funding Agreement between Hays County and United Way for Greater Austin. The United Way has reached out to request a deobligation of funds to their current ARPA contract. The initial award was based on national baseline projections and after rolling out the program, the needs within Hays County have pivoted from screenings to more treatment related issues with lower numbers than anticipated participating in the program. Therefore, at the request of the United Way director, this amendment reduces the total contract award down from $1,187,219 to $696,564.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Sheriff's Office to use existing funds to purchase vehicle cages valued at $29,546 from Dana Safety Supply, Inc. The Sheriff's Office requests to use existing funds to purchase vehicle equipment. The cages are needed for jail transportation vehicles, and funding for this request is available in the Sheriff's Office Vehicle Capital general ledger. All items are covered under their TIPS contract except for the tinting services. Dana Safety Supply is attempting to add the tinting service under their current contract. If the tinting is not able to be added to the contract, then the Sheriff's Office will need to obtain three quotes per the purchasing policy.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Sheriff's Office - Jail Division to purchase a replacement HVAC unit valued at $14,667 and amend the budget accordingly. RTU2, located at the Jail, was serviced by SI Mechanical, and it was determined that it has a leaking coil and requires replacement. SI Mechanical holds the county's HVAC contract and provided that replacing the unit at $14,667 would be more cost-effective than repairs totaling $7,720. The unit is in stock and will be replaced by the end of the fiscal year.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or at hayscountytx. com/commissioners- court-live-stream.