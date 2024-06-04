Court to proclaim June month-long celebration of Juneteenth

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to adopt two proclamations and possibly approve the execution of several contracts and two contract amendments at the regularly scheduled meeting today at 9 a.m.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing June 2024 as Hays County Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth and Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The court is set to possibly authorize the execution of a $21,000 and $13,500 Joint Funding Agreement for Water Resource Investigations between the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Geological Survey and Hays County effective October 1. The spring flow at Jacob's Well is currently being measured and reported in real-time. However, continuous monitoring of the water quality parameters ceased in 2023 due to funding limitations. Water temperature, specific conductance and turbidity were continuously monitored from 2005 to 2023. The Joint Funding Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Geological Survey and Hays County will resume data collection for these important parameters. Additionally, a Nitrate sensor will be deployed to provide further insight into water quality. All collected data will be permanently archived and accessible to the public.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to authorize the execution of a $50,000 Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and LJA Engineering, Inc. to provide right-of-way services for the Jacobs Well Curve project in Precinct 3. The Jacobs Well Curve project is currently in design and requires right-of-way acquisition services to support the development of the project. LJA Engineering, Inc. has been pre-qualified by Hays County for the requested services and was selected by Commissioners Court action on March 26 to provide those services for the Jacobs Well Curve project. The process to initially select a consultant to negotiate scope of work and fee proposal with subsequent action by the Hays County Commissioners Court to approve the contract integrating the negotiated scope of work and fee proposal follows the process set forth in the Hays County Purchasing Policy and Procedures Manual.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize the execution of a $30,000 Contract Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement for utility coordination services with Cobb, Fendley & Associates, Inc. for the Jacobs Well Curve project in Precinct 3. The requested Amendment increases the contract compensation cap by $30,000 from $120,000 to $150,000. This accounts for the final Cobb Fendley estimate for Work Authorization No. 1 for utility coordination services on the Jacobs Well Curve project in the amount of $135,792.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to authorize the execution of an Electronic Monitoring Service Agreement between Hays County and BI Incorporated for pre-trial electronic monitoring services.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to authorize the Court to execute a Contract Amendment with HDR Architecture, Inc. pursuant to the Professional Services Agreement for the Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 Needs Assessment increasing the contract by $15,940, which is a 17% increase. Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe and Commissioner Michelle Cohen are requesting an amendment to the professional services agreement to add additional offices to the needs assessment, increasing the contract to a total not-to-exceed amount of $112,750.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx. com/commission-ers court-live-stream.