Court proclaims June Elder Abuse Awareness Month

It is important to protect vulnerable populations in the community. With that in mind, Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed June 2024 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The proclamation stated that older adults and people with disabilities and diverse backgrounds contribute to the wellbeing of this city by working, caregiving, volunteering and actively preserving customs, ritual, and traditions.

“As we age, we build momentum by accumulating knowledge, experience, insight and wisdom that can be shared to enrich our community,” the proclamation stated.

“Abuse of older adults and people with disabilities is a community concern, affecting thousands of people across Texas.”

The Supervisor for the Hays County Adult Protective Services Department said that if a citizen is concerned about elder abuse or abuse of a person with disabilities please call the APS hotline 800-2525400.

According to the Adult Protective Services website, APS investigates abuse, neglect and exploitation of adults who are elderly or have disabilities and who live in the community. Any adult who has a disability or who is age 65 or older that is in a state of abuse, neglect or exploitation may be eligible to receive adult protective services. Victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation may get short-term help with shelter, home repairs, food, transportation, managing money, medical care, home healthcare services, and mental health services. APS’s mission is to protect older adults and persons with disabilities from abuse, neglect, and exploitation by investigating and providing or arranging for services, if needed, to stop or prevent further harm.

The proclamation stated that, in 2023, there were 120,069 reports of abuse of older adults and people with disabilities in Texas.

“Abuse against older adults and people with disabilities is grossly underreported because of social stigma, embarrassment and fear,” the proclamation stated. “Adult abuse affects men and women of all income and ability levels, all cultural and ethnic backgrounds and across all communities.”

The proclamation asserted that elder abuse is everyone’s business, and it’s important to strengthen our efforts to prevent, report and address elder abuse.

The APS website gives signs of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation to look out for. It stated that abuse may cause various injuries such as scratches, cuts, bruises, burns, broken bones or bedsores. It can also result in confinement, rape or sexual misconduct and verbal or psychological abuse. Neglect may cause starvation, dehydration, overmedication and undermedication, unsanitary living conditions and a lack of personal hygiene. Neglected adults may also not have heat, running water, electricity or medical care. Exploitation may result in loss of property, money or income. Exploitation means misusing the resources of an elderly or disabled person for personal or monetary benefit, which includes taking Social Security or Supplemental Security Income checks, misusing a joint checking account or taking property and other resources. Sometimes adults who are 65 years old or older or those who have disabilities may become isolated or ill and not have someone who is willing and able to help meet their basic needs.

Find resources here dfps. texas.gov/adult_protection.