Court proclaims June LBGTQIA+ Pride Month

June is LGBTQIA+ Pride month, and the Hays County Commissioners Court made a proclamation recognizing this celebratory time of year at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Matthew Gonzales, Hays County Local Health Department manager, said Pride is important because it commemorates and celebrates queer existence and “memorializes the lives lost as a result of discrimination.” Gonzales said that the LGBTQIA+ community still faces challenges that are rooted in inequity and discrimination.

“For example, here are some of the health disparities faced by this community: two-thirds of LBGTQ+ people reported needing a mental health service over the past two years compared to four in ten of non-LGBTQ+ people. Surveys regularly find that in the LGBTQ community, people are more regularly than non-LGBTQ members to experience mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, which can result from ongoing experiences of discrimination, stigma and violence,” Gonzales said. “These challenges can be corrected when organizations such as Hays County commit to celebrating and honoring diversity when opportunities arise. … According to McKinsey and Company, employees feel included when both their direct day to day experience and their perception of organization-wide support are positive.”

Austin Baier, Hays County Local Health Department community outreach specialist, spoke in public comment on the item to remind everyone of the adversity faced by the LGBTQIA+ community and the real reason to celebrate Pride. He told the story of Matthew Shepard, an openly gay man who was severely beaten by several men who offered to give him a ride home from a party. Shepard succumbed to his injuries six days later, and it was later revealed that the suspects did this due to their negative feelings toward gay people.

“I think about the fact that all LGBTQ people have their own stories of coming to terms with their experience that is the queer experience. Then I sadly realize that there are countless people whose stories were never completed,” Baier said. “I think about the stories we lost to the AIDS pandemic in the 80s, to suicides, to murder and even those that just do not get to live their authentic lives as they live in fear of what may happen to them. This is the reason we celebrate pride … Pride is to honor those who fought to get us here today.”

The proclamation stated that during Pride Month, people honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and other queer identifying groups. It stated that it is a time to reflect on the progress made so far in pursuit of equality, justice and inclusion.

“Hays County recognizes the importance of freedom and equality, and is dedicated to fostering acceptance of all its residents and preventing discrimination and mistreatment based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” the proclamation stated. “Pride Month is a time to remember the gift that is our remarkable diversity, as our LGBTQIA+ neighbors have made, and continue to make, great and lasting contributions that make our community stronger.”

Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2 Michelle Cohen said that the proclamation is about increasing the quality of life for everybody that lives in Hays County.

“I will always advocate for marginalized communities in Hays County,” Cohen said. “And I believe love is love. And I truly support the community.”

The proclamation stated that it is imperative that we recognize and celebrate our diverse community that embraces and enriches the unique identities and experiences of all individuals.

“By acknowledging and proclaiming June 2024 as Pride Month, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and where discrimination and prejudice have no place as we continue our ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society,” the proclamation stated. “As we commemorate Pride Month, let us not only celebrate how far we’ve come, but also recommit ourselves to the work that lies ahead, ensuring that the rights and freedoms of LGBTQIA+ individuals are protected and upheld in Hays County.”

Gonzales highlighted some of the Pride events happening across Hays County. Kyle Market Days has a Pride celebration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 29 at the Mary Kyle Hartson Park. Dripping Springs Pride will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 22 at Dripping Springs Park Ranch.