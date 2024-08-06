Court scheduled to discuss road bond

Hays County Commissioners court is set to discuss and possibly take action on the proposed transportation bond for the upcoming election, have a budget workshop and possibly authorize a Memorandum of Understanding with Patriots Hall for Veterans Services at the regularly scheduled meeting today at 9 a.m.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing Aug. 2024 as National Breastfeeding Month as well as recognizing Aug. 2024 as National Immunization Awareness Month.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action regarding the development and funding of the 2024 Hays County Transportation Program, including potential projects, the issuance of debt and bond election procedures. The road bond will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

The court is set to have a budget workshop at 11 a.m. regarding the Fiscal Year 2025 budget. Possible action could follow.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to authorize the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between Hays County and Patriots Hall, which is in Dripping Springs, regarding space usage for a Veteran Service Officer to meet with eligible veterans and their families to provide claims and benefits assistance. The MOU specifically states that Hays County will provide a Veteran Service Officer to meet with veterans and families to provide claims and benefits assistance to eligible veterans and families. The exact time and number of appointments is to be coordinated between the Patriots Hall and Hays County. Patriots Hall agrees to provide space for veterans and families to meet with a Veteran Service Officer and arrange for access to the Patriots Hall facility for the agreed appointment times during regular business hours.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to execute a Professional Services Agreement for $25,760 plus reimbursables between Hays County and Doucet & Associates, Inc. for professional engineering services related to a replat of the Hays County Government Center property and amend the budget accordingly.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to approve the appointment of Judges, Alternate Judges, Early Voting Ballot Board members and Polling Locations for the Nov. 5 General Election. The Hays County Election Board met on July 24 to provide their lists for these positions. The list can be found at this link destinyhosted. com/hayscdocs/20 24/C/20240806_75/358 1%5FJudge%5FAppointments% 5FNov2024sm. pdf.

The court is set to authorize the Constable Pct. 3 Office to purchase one new Harley Davidson Motorcycle with law enforcement equipment upfit for $46,274 and amend the budget accordingly. The Constable Pct. 3 Office has a Deputy Constable who is a certified motor officer. The addition of a motor unit would be beneficial when patrolling the narrow roads and terrain in precinct 3.

The court can be viewed in person at Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx. com/commission-ers court-live-stream.