Court will hear impact of public defenders office

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to recognize June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, commemorate the 18th anniversary of the death of U.S. Army Private Kristin Menchaca, accept a grant award in order to update and create a historical resources survey and receive a presentation regarding the first year of the public defender's office at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing June 2024 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

The court will also adopt a proclamation commemorating the 18th Anniversary of the death of U.S. Army Private First Class Kristian Menchaca.

The court will receive a presentation by NDS Texas Hays County Criminal Defense Team regarding the first year of the Public Defender's Office program’s progress and its impact on the community.

Commissioners could authorize the acceptance of a grant award from the Texas Historical Commission, Certified Local Government grant program in the amount of $30,000. Hays County has received funding from the Texas Historical Commission in order to update and create a historical resources survey. Hays County will provide $60,000 in funding toward this project with the Texas Historical Commission providing $30,000.

The court is set to accept a proposal from Sullivan Contracting Services related to building improvements to the Hays County Child Protective Board Rainbow Room located at 401 Broadway Street utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds. A Rainbow Room is a resource center available to Child Protective Services caseworkers. The HCCPB was awarded $50k in ARPA funding in 2023 for miscellaneous program expenses and improvements to the Hays County facility utilized for the Rainbow Room. They will return $18k to the ARPA fund in order for the county to manage the improvements that are needed to the building, since it is a county-owned facility. The proposal will fulfill the improvements needed in order to make their conference room and other areas more functional.

The court is set to authorize the execution of an Information Release Contract with the Texas Workforce Commission for the benefit of the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office. The current contract is set to expire on July 31. This new contract will add one additional year at $1,500 for a total amount of $3,000. This contract assists investigators in locating witnesses, defendants and victims associated with criminal and civil investigations.

The court is set to authorize Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra to execute a Beckwith Electronic Systems, LLC work order in the amount of $18,991 for the replacement of the Government Center courtroom door crash bars and motherboard and amend the budget. Each of the Government Center courtrooms have a door near where the defendant sits that needs to have a 15-second delayed timer on the crash bar so that the door will not open without a badge. If there is an attempt to open the door without a badge, an alarm will sound and the door will remain shut. This is a courtroom safety feature that prevents defendants from fleeing the courtroom. The crash bars and motherboard are original to the building, no longer work and need to be replaced. The replacement and repairs will be completed on nine total courtroom doors. Building Maintenance has secured a proposal from Beckwith.

The court will discuss and possibly take action to authorize the execution of a contract amendment in the amount of $25,000 to the Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and LJA Engineering, Inc. for professional design services on the FM 110 north project in Precinct 1, as part of the TxDOT/ Hays County Partnership Program, utilizing a discretionary exemption pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Ch. 262.024(a)(4). The Contract Amendment increases the contract cap by $25,000 from $3,525,000 to $3,550,000. This will allow for LJA to conduct a drainage evaluation and participate in right-ofway hearings.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx. com/commission-ers court-live-stream.