Court will issue RFP for coordinator for Pet Resource Center

Hays County Commissioners Court is set to approve specifications for a Request for Proposal for a Program Coordinator for the Hays County Pet Resource Center and possibly award a contract for $200,122 for Winters Mill Roadway Improvements at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to adopt a few proclamations: recognizing May 18 to 24 as Safe Boating Week, recognizing May 20 to 25 as Search and Rescue Week and recognizing May 2024 as Older Americans Month.

The court is set to approve specifications for a Request for Proposal for a Program Coordinator for the Hays County Pet Resource, Education and Research Center, and authorize the Purchasing Department to solicit proposals and advertise. Hays County is soliciting a qualified organization for Program Coordinator Services to assist with the design and construction phase of The Hays County Pet Resource, Education and Research Center, as well as managing current programs and further developing additional programs that can be incorporated into the Center.

The court is set to discuss and possibly take action to award a contract for Winters Mill Roadway Improvements, Lighting and Pavement Markings to E-Z Bel Construction, LLC., for a total amount $200,122. On January 30, the Commissioners Court approved the Purchasing Department to solicit bids for Winters Mill Roadway Improvements, Lighting and Pavement Markings. The Purchasing Department received two bids. After review, one bid was deemed non-responsive, and it is the staff's and Tx-DOT's recommendation to award the contract to E-Z Bel Construction, LLC.

The court is set to possibly authorize an amendment valued at $24,333 in the Sheriff Drug Forfeiture Fund to purchase firearms, law enforcement and computer equipment. The Sheriff is seeking approval to amend the Sheriff Drug Forfeiture Fund budget for the purchase of the following: eight Glock handguns for $398 each for a total of $3,184, five rifles for $330 each for a total of $1,650, three WRAP Systems for $1,517 each for a total of $4,551, three investigative tools for $1,586 each for a total of $4,758.30, one investigative camera for $1,299, one laptop for the Special Services Division and eight laptops for the Training Academy for $949 each for a total of $7,592.

The court is set to possibly approve the renewal of a contract for Roadway Striping between Hays County and D.I.J. Construction, Inc. with a proposed 4.20% price increase. The Transportation Department utilizes this contract for roadway striping throughout the County as needed. D.I.J. Construction is proposing a 4.20% price increase while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged and in full force and effect as stated in the original bid and previous renewals.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Hays County Jail to use existing funds to purchase a replacement ice and water dispenser valued at $7,226. The ice and water dispenser recently broke and needed repair. After the initial visit, it was determined that the auger and auger drive motor assembly needed to be replaced. The parts alone are valued at $4,100, not including labor. It was decided that purchasing a new one under warranty would be more cost-effective. The jail received four quotes, and Eleven Four Hundred Inc. provided the lowest bid of $7,226. Funds for the replacement are identified in the Jail's Miscellaneous Capital Equipment general ledger.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Recycling and Solid Waste Department to have exhaust cooling fans installed at the Wimberley and Driftwood sites in the amount of $11,313. The Recycling and Solid Waste Department would like to have exhaust cooling fans installed at both the Wimberley and Driftwood locations. There will be four fans installed at the Driftwood location and two fans installed at the Wimberley location. These fans will be installed outside under the equipment lean-tos and are needed to keep the staff cool during the heat of the summer. Funding has been identified in the Recycling and Solid Waste Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget.

The court is set to possibly authorize building maintenance to replace the broken water heater located at Precinct 4 with a new 47-gallon Electric State Water Heater in the amount of $7,212. The water heater in the break room of Pct. 4 has broken and needs to be replaced.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx. com/commissioners-court/ court-video.