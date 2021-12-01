Courthouse holiday lighting ceremony set for Thursday

Grab your hot chocolate and Christmas gift list for a downtown celebration that is sure to light up the night. On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Office of the Hays County Judge is set to host the Annual Holiday Lighting of the Hays County Historic Courthouse at 5 p.m.

The fun-filled event will be packed with performances by the San Marcos High School Marching and Mariachi Bands, the A Cappella Unlimited Carolers and the Elm Grove Elementary Eagle Star Choir.

“People are ready to socialize safely with their neighbors and we are happy to bring this free, fun holiday event back,” said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

Folks will have the opportunity to get some shopping done thanks to The Mermaid Society’s organization of a small Merry Mermaid Market with vendors that will be selling holiday appropriate gifts.

Tasty treats will also be provided for those in attendance. The Downtown Association will hand out cookies, the LBJ Museum will serve hot chocolate, the Sheriff’s Office will be giving out cotton candy and the Council for the Indigenous & Tejano Community will also have treats for parents and children.

Participation is encouraged as the San Marcos Main Street Association will have a letter writing table for residents to write a holiday letter to a veteran overseas. Brown Santa will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the children of Hays County.

The Grinch and the Whos will also be in attendance with the guests having the opportunity to take photos. The final special guests of the evening include Santa and one of his elves, who are expected to address the children.