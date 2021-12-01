Craddock Avenue bike lane project meeting sparks community's attention

Bike lanes, traffic issues and speed limits were the focus of a public meeting hosted by the City of San Marcos to discuss the Craddock Avenue bike striping lane project.

Director of Public Works Sabas Avila along with Senior Transportation Engineer Rohit Vij and Transportation Engineering Manager Ning Zou led Tuesday’s meeting at Westover Baptist Church.

“Anytime we have a project in an area, we want to make sure one, that we address all of the traffic, as many of the traffic concerns we can,” Avila said. “But two, it's also an opportunity for us to possibly make some revisions or changes at a regular, generally a minor cost.”

Tuesday’s meeting began with a presentation from Vij on the background of the transportation master plan and project. Zou then presented the Craddock Avenue street overlay project schedule and alternatives to those in attendance.

Option one includes a buffered bike lane with one 12-inch lane for vehicles on each side of a 14-inch planting strip, a 3-inch buffer and a 7-inch bike line on each side and 9-inch pedestrian sidewalks.

The second option for the project includes an off-road, shared-use path that includes two 11-inch vehicle lanes on each side with 4 ½-inch bike lanes going both ways on the left side of the planting strip and 9-inch sidewalks for pedestrians on the right side of the strip.

Option three would provide sharrows on 11-inch vehicle lanes to indicate a shared lane environment for bicycles and automobiles along with 9-inch sidewalks for pedestrians.

Throughout the meeting, many San Marcos residents spoke up about their concerns regarding factors that would be impacted by this project such as the reduction of lanes, the safety of pedestrians and traffic in surrounding neighborhoods.

Project boards were presented with the various options and project details. One board encouraged those in attendance to interact by adding a green sticker to which project option they prefer.

A majority of the stickers were placed on the multi-use path option while the least amount of them were placed on the shared lane option.

Meeting attendees were encouraged to fill out a comment form and write down traffic issues that they are experiencing along with the bike improvement option that they prefer.

A second meeting is expected to be held following the feedback and results submitted by the public.