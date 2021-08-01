Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
'On a crash course': Texas hospitals brace for another coronavirus surge

Sun, 08/01/2021 - 5:00am

When Terry Scoggin left work at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening, there were five patients at the facility being treated for COVID. Overnight, six more people suffering severe coronavirus infections were admitted to the rural Northeast Texas hospital — pushing the facility to its capacity limit ...

