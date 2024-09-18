CULTURE IN EVERY STEP

Heritage Walk celebrates residents from all 21 Hispanic Countries

Of San Marcos’ 71,569 residents, 41.9% are Hispanic, according to census. gov. That is approximately 29,987 people residing in the city that represent many Hispanic cultures and countries across the globe. There was a Hispanic Heritage Walk on Saturday followed by festivities at the Hays County Historic Courthouse to celebrate this robust population that contributes to the rich diversity of San Marcos.

The event began with a speech by San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes followed by a proclamation read by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson at Centro Cultural Hispano, a historic location that now houses one of the nonprofits that sponsored the event and serves as a “community beacon for the preservation, development, promotion and celebration of the Hispanic arts, culture, heritage and values,” according to the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos website. The other sponsor for the event was the League of United Latin American Citizens. The event was organized by the Hispanic Heritage Walk Committee.

“Hispanic cultures around the world are unique, yet they all share a common core, a certain inner pride in what it means to be Latin, from a common language to the small gestures of respect we show our elders. Being Latin means being proud of our cultural heritage,” Reyes said. “I owe a lot to some of you and to the love, support, hard work and dedication of our Hispanic and Latinx community. I’d like to especially recognize Centro Cultural Hispano De San Marcos for your invaluable contributions to our community. Through your mission of preserving, celebrating and promoting Latinx arts, culture, heritage and values. Among other gifts, you ensure the traditions Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi are cultivated and continue to be recognized by and taught to the youth in our community. We all have a responsibility to ensure we carry on the legacy, elegance and style that these traditions represent to us and our families.”

Lucy Gonzalez is the brain-child behind the operation, which began three years ago. She works for Community Action and as a missions pastor at PromiseLand San Marcos Church and both duties involve “serving the community and just finding needs in the community and then trying to meet those needs with events, or other times with referring to other organizations that are doing the same thing we are, that are serving our community.” She had the idea for the walk after realizing many locals assumed that the Hispanics in San Marcos were majority Mexican, since it is a neighboring Hispanic country, but that wasn’t true. There were people living in San Marcos that represented all 21 Hispanic countries, which all deserved recognition.

“When this was started, nothing had been done before to represent the community or to bring awareness of how many people from those different countries are here,” Gonzalez said. “We use the walk as a way to tell people you belong, and not just Hispanic [people]. I believe this is for everyone. Everybody’s culture is important. … We use this quote by Cesar Chavez, ‘Preservation of one’s own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures.’” Gonzalez said the event began at Centro because of its historical significance in the community.

“Years ago, when there was segregation, all the children with a Hispanic last name, didn’t matter what background or ethnicity it was, they would be put there at what was called the Mexican school,” Gonzalez said. “Centro Cultural used to belong to the school district, but the donation was made about a year and a half ago for Centro Cultural [Hispano de San Marcos] to take over and preserve it as a museum.”

Gonzalez said there were 30 organizations involved in the event and there was food, vendors and music on the courthouse lawn, including performances by Texas State University Folklorico and San Marcos High School Mariachi Band, which were all meant to “display the rich Hispanic culture.” The event benefited area youth as each of the 21 Hispanic country flags were sponsored and the proceeds from those sponsorships went directly to scholarships.

“The main sponsors are LULAC and Centro Cultural Hispano,” Gonzalez said. “LULAC gives scholarships to graduating seniors going to college from this event, and then Centro Cultural Hispano, they give scholarships for local students in elementary, middle school and even high school that do their after school activities that can’t afford their activity.”

As Hughson put it, the event was a chance to celebrate the “robust Hispanic countries that include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela.” This event served as the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month, which Hughson proclaimed as Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.