Cypress Creek, Blanco River water quality training

A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on the Cypress Creek and Blanco River watersheds will be held on Sept. 24 in Wimberley.

The free event will be held at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in improving the region’s water quality.

The event will be presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University.

Participants must pre-register by visiting the Texas Watershed Steward website at tws.tamu.edu/ workshops/registration or by calling 979-321-5935.

“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, Bryan-College Station.

Once registered, additional meeting information will be provided, Kuitu said.

HELPING IMPROVE WATER QUALITY IN THE CYPRESS CREEK AND BLANCO RIVER WATERSHEDS The workshop will include a discussion on watershed systems, along with types and sources of water pollution. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management and an overview of water quality as it relates to watershed management at the local level.

The public is encouraged to attend and learn not only about water quality management, but also how they may become involved in improving and maintaining the water quality of Cypress Creek and the Blanco River through best management practices. Though the workshop will provide an emphasis on local water resources, the information remains applicable to all waters throughout the region, Kuitu said.

Light refreshments will be provided. Attendees will receive a copy of the Texas Watershed Steward Handbook and are eligible to earn a certificate of completion.

CONTINUING EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES

The Texas Watershed Steward program offers continuing education units, CEUs, for multiple professional disciplines. However, the quantity of continuing education offered may vary for select disciplines.

CEUs will include four hours in the following professional disciplines: soil and water management for certified crop advisors, professional engineers, certified teachers, professional geoscientists and certified floodplain managers. American Institute of Certified Planners are eligible for four certification maintenance and one law hour. Four CEUs are also offered for each of the following Texas Commission on Environmental Quality occupational licensees: wastewater system operators, public water system operators, on-site sewage facility installers and landscape irrigators. In addition, three general CEUs are offered for Texas Department of Agriculture private pesticide applicator license holders, and two credits are offered for nutrient management specialists. For questions regarding professional continuing education afforded to attendees, contact Kuitu.

Funding for this workshop is provided through a federal Clean Water Act Section 319(h) Nonpoint Source Grant administered by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on the Texas Watershed Steward program, visit the Texas Watershed Steward website at tws.tamu.edu or contact Aaron McCoy at 512-393-2120, aaron. mccoy@ag.tamu.edu or Kuitu at 979-321-5935, michael.kuitu@ag.tamu. edu.