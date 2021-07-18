Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Dallas resident returns from Nigeria with case of monkeypox

Sun, 07/18/2021 - 5:00am

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas resident has been hospitalized in stable condition under isolation after returning from Nigeria with the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox, health officials revealed Friday. In a statement, federal and state health officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021