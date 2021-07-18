Dallas resident returns from Nigeria with case of monkeypox

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas resident has been hospitalized in stable condition under isolation after returning from Nigeria with the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox, health officials revealed Friday. In a statement, federal and state health officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after ...

