Dallas resident returns from Nigeria with case of monkeypox Sun, 07/18/2021 - 5:00am DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas resident has been hospitalized in stable condition under isolation after returning from Nigeria with the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox, health officials revealed Friday. In a statement, federal and state health officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after