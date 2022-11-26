Dan Leal seeks child mentors for Seedling Foundation

Dan Leal will address the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Nov. 30 about the Seedling Foundation, a nonprofit organization that matches volunteer mentors with children in Central Texas whose parents are incarcerated.

Leal seeks volunteers to serve as mentors in the school-based program. (seedlingmentors.org/)

Leal says no special experience is needed. Mentors serve as a caring friend to a local student, visiting with them once a week at school during lunch for one school year. Currently 50 children are waiting for mentors. Schools in Austin, Del Valle, Hays CISD, Pflugerville participate in the program.

Leal joined Seedling in 2017. He has more than two decades of nonprofit management experience. He served as Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Denton for 15 years. Before that he was Human Services Coordinator for the City of Denton. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas, Denton.

Rotary meets at 11:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. Visitors are welcome. Rotary is nonprofit, nonreligious and nonpolitical. The San Marcos club is 100 years old.