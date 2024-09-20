Days inmates wait for trial decreasing in Hays County

The number of defendants in Hays County jail awaiting trial for more than 1,000 days has shrunk to one, a significant departure from early 2023, according to a press release from Hays County.

The release states that jail reports show that 25 defendants were awaiting trial for more than 1,000 days as of March 2023. By July of that year, the number was 14. In January 2024, the number of defendants in that category was down to seven. As of last week, there is only one.

“When I took the bench in 2023,” 483rd Court District Judge Tanner Neidhardt said. “I was shocked to see the data showing how long defendants were waiting for trial.”

Neidhardt credits court personnel across the courthouse for the reductions.

“The health of our legal system depends on the efforts of many — the courts are balancing and optimizing our dockets, the District Attorney’s Office is looking hard at these cases, the defense bar has been ready and our clerks are keeping the system going, especially now.”

Neidhardt said support from the Hays County Commissioners Court for programs that aid the courts has also helped.

“I think all these participants are committed to continuing these efforts to reduce wait times for trial,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do for defendants, victims and the public. But there is more to do, and we will not let up.”