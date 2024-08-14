Democratic Party nominates Calvert

The Hays County Democratic Party considered four individuals as potential nominations for the open Hays County District Clerk position. Amanda Calvert was nominated by the party.

“I feel like I have the experience and education to run for this position,” Calvert said. “… I think what the office is probably in critical need of is strong leadership and experience with the county, and that’s really my main aspect. Making sure we add an additional 10 years of criminal justice experience in the county into that office to make sure we know what we are doing and have the property training. Ascertaining the status of the office will be done at the time you go into the office to really see what the needs are.”

Calvert has lived in Hays County for around 12 years. She has been employed in the Hays County District Attorney’s office for 11 years. She is currently the Administrative Felony Lead Supervisor.

“I have a lot of experience in the county, and I’ve developed all the professional relationships necessary with law enforcement, the court, the district clerks and everything around the county over those years.”

Calvert graduated from Texas State University with a Political Science degree before going to graduate school for Legal Studies, where she got her paralegal and mediation certificates.

Calvert previously ran for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2.

She lives with her wife and son in Kyle.

Calvert was selected by the majority of Hays County Democratic Precinct Chairs over three other candidates including Anita Collins, Nicolas Costilla and Derek Bateman. If elected, her term will last two years. The election of a new district clerk was necessitated by the resignation of Avrey Anderson, who resigned from office amid a lawsuit seeking his removal. The suit accused him of failing to fulfill the duties of the clerk’s office, including issuing jury summons and subpoenas, sending protective orders to law enforcement and processing cases declined for prosecution, among others.

Calvert will face Philip Muzzy, who was nominated by the Hays County Republican Party, in the November General Election.