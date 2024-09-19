Dennis Fagan, Fall Lecturer at the LBJ Museum

Dennis Fagan will present at the LBJ Museum of San Marcos’ Fall Lecture scheduled for Thursday, October 3rd. Fagan’s lecture will be thoroughly enjoyed by both fans of Lady Bird Johnson and photography.

If you have ever seen an iconic photograph of Lady Bird Johnson in a field of wildflowers, Fagan was probably responsible for that shot. At the Fall Lecture, he will show photos of Lady Bird and discuss their relationship and how it developed. Fagan, who has a studio in Austin, has won national and international awards in the fields of editorial, advertising television, and fine art photography including being a two-time winner of the Santa Fe Assignment Earth Com- petition, Communications Arts Photo Annual, ARCHIVE, and ‘best of show’ at the National ADDYS. He is also a film director who produces television commercials for advertising agencies as well as work in short film and documentary.

Fagan’s editorial work has appeared in Texas Monthly, The Washington Post Sunday Magazine, The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and Der Stern. His career achievements have been featured in Photo District News, SPOT, and Lürzer’s Int’l ARCHIVE magazines,respectively. As a director, Fagan was twice featured in SHOOT Magazine and SHOOT Online.

His images are in many private collections internationally as well as the permanent collections of The Houston Museum of Fine Arts, The Harry Ransom Center, The Wittliff Collection at Texas State University, The Polaroid Collection and the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Dennis Fagan's documentary series entitled, 'Reading Rally' was exhibited during Houston’s international biennial FotoFest at the Children's Museum of Houston and has received a major grant from RX.com. “Reading Rally” grew out of his 25 years of volunteer work with children from federal housing projects in literacy. His series “RIVER” was featured in Beijing, China within a 2015/2016 curated survey of current trends in American Art.

Fagan is currently producing two documentaries: “Reading Rally” and “Peach Town”. In addition, he is both writer and director of the short film “THE ZYDECO SHOES”, a fictional account of an African American movie projectionist in East Texas.

The Museum event on Thursday, October 3 will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the lecture at 6:30 p.m. This lecture is free and open to the public; however, attendees are asked to sign up for the event either by visiting the museum’s website at lbjmuseum.com/event/, by calling the museum at 512-353-3300, or emailing director@lbjmuseum. com.

Left, photographer, Dennis Fagan, is photographed as he frames a shot of Lady Bird in a field of lush wildflowers. Right, Dennis Fagan with photoart. Photos provided by LBJ Museum San Marcos.