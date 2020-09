Hays County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Traeger retired Friday after serving over 27 years in law enforcement. “He had many other responsibilities and the impact he made in these pro grams was outstanding,” the Hays County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. “His dedication and professionalism will be sorely missed at ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!