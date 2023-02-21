DeZavala Elementary participates in National African American Read-In

DeZavala Elementary participated in the National African American Read-In on February 17.

Books were read to students either aloud or through video that centered around African American books and authors. Books used and encouraged to be read were: Saving the Day: Garrett Morgan's Life-Changing Invention of the Traffic Signal; Swish: The Slam-Dunking, Alley- Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters; Unspeakable - The Tulsa Race Massacre; Memoirs of a Tortoise; and Hidden Figures.

National African American Read-In was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. AARI’s effort aims to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. According to the National Council of Teachers of English, the AARI initiative has reached more than six million participants across the globe.