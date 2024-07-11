District asking for nominations for distinguished alumni award ceremony

The Distinguished Alumni Award event aims to recognize and honor former San Marcos High School graduates whose achievements, strength of character, and citizenship serve as models to inspire and challenge today's youth. The SMEF alumni awards committee shall establish the highest standards in conferring these awards.

ELIGIBILITY FOR DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI AND/OR DISTINGUISHED YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD

Open to any alumnus or alumna who graduated from and attended San Marcos High School for at least two years and is at least 35 years of age at the time of the nomination.

Eligibility for the Distinguished Young Alumni Award is the same as for the Distinguished Alumni Award with the exception that this award is open to any alumnus or alumna who graduated from and attended San Marcos High School for a minimum of two years and is UNDER 35 years of age. Only one Distinguished Young Alumni Award will be given per year.

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI NOMINATION PROCEDURE:

The following items are required for submittal via the SMEF Distinguished Alumni Google Form:

• A typed cover letter summarizing the nominee’s eligibility;

• A minimum of two (2) letters of support for the nominee and the nominee’s name.

Any person may submit nominations and letters of support, except for family members of the nominee and San Marcos Education Foundation board members.

Completed nominations must be submitted by Friday, August 23, 2024. Recognition reception and event details will be shared with the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Awardees.

To submit a nomination, please scan the QR code or visit https:// www.smeducationfoundation. org/alumni