District Clerk resigns amidst allegations of incompetence and official wrongdoing

Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson resigned from his office on July 5.

Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Record.

Hays County did not have a comment at this time, but a county official said that one may be issued at a later date.

A district court judge will decide on a person to appoint to fill the role. It is unclear if or how this may impact the petition for removal Anderson faces.

Anderson has been mired with difficulties since he was originally elected in November of 2022 at the age of 19. Last month, Anderson was in court facing a possible removal from office after multiple allegations of incompetence and official wrongdoing. Those allegations included the failure to deliver jury summons and subpoenas and failure to timely file grand jury indictments, among other things. Hays County First Assistant District Attorney Greg Cox told the court that judgments and dismissals had been lost and that subpoenas were unprocessed and could not be served.

Judge Amy Clark Meacham oversaw the testimony, which also included accusations that Anderson was “aggressive” and “erratic” and made violent statements about colleagues and other elected officials. Meachum was still reviewing the case.

As of the time of press, it was not clear when a district judge would appoint a replacement.