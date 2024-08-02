District to continue free breakfast, lunch program

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District will continue to serve free breakfast and lunch to students at no charge.

The policy is part of the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Students at San Marcos High School, Goodnight Middle School, Miller Middle School, Rodriguez Elementary, Hernandez Elementary, Travis Elementary, Bowie Elementary, DeZavala Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Mendez Elementary, Bonham PK and Lamar Learning Center will not have to apply for the free or reduced-price lunch program.

SMCISD began using this program during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Overall, the Community Eligibility Provision is designed to ensure that all students have access to nutritious meals, regardless of their family's financial situation, thereby supporting their health and academic success,” Melba Perez, Director of Child Nutrition for San Marcos CISD, said.

The Community Eligibility Provision is a federal program under the National School Lunch Program that allows eligible schools and school districts to offer free meals to all students, regardless of individual household income. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

CEP aims to reduce paperwork and stigma associated with free meal programs by providing meals at no cost to all students in high-poverty areas. Schools and districts qualify based on the percentage of students already eligible for free meals through other means, such as participation in other assistance programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The district said that this approach “ensures that all students in eligible schools receive nutritious meals, which can positively impact their health, academic performance, and overall well-being.” According to the district, schools participating in CEP receive reimbursement for meals served based on a formula that considers the identified student percentage in the school. The ISP is determined through data matching with programs like SNAP. Schools with an ISP of 40% or more can provide free meals to all students, and they receive federal reimbursement at a higher rate to cover the costs. The federal government reimburses schools based on a permeal basis, adjusted annually for inflation.

More information can be found at smcisd.net/ domain/195 or contact Melba Perez, director of SMCISD Child Nutrition Services at 512393-6940. She can also be reached by email at melba.perez@smcisd.net and by mail at PO Box 1087, San Marcos, Texas, 78667.