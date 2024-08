After five and a half years of dedicated service, Rex is hanging up his San Marcos Police Department badge. Rex has previously been featured as part of the award-winning SMPD K9 duo that placed first and second at the 2023 National Narcotics Detector Dog Association Conference, which proved that he was one of the best police dogs in the nation. Throughout his career, Rex has been responsible for 91 criminal apprehensions.

Photos courtesy of SMPD.