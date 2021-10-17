Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
DOJ will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

Sun, 10/17/2021 - 5:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court in another attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.The move comes as the Texas clinics are running out of avenues to stop the GOP-engineered law that bans ...

