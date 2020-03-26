Donation account created to help SMPD officer

A donation account has been set up for San Marcos Police Officer Paul Beller, who was struck by a motor vehicle while responding to lumber on the roadway on North Interstate 35 on Monday.

The San Marcos Police Department will ensure that 100% of contributions go to Beller as he “faces an extensive recovery.” Donations will be accepted at https://www.smcpaaa.org/donatebeller. The donation account is provided through the San Marcos Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association — a 501c3 organization. While donations can be made online, checks may also be made payable to SMCPAA with “Paul Beller” in the memo section and mailed to SMPD, Attn: Tammy Strakos, 2300 S. IH 35, San Marcos, TX 78666.

According to SMPD, North I-35 was shut down near Exit 205 after Beller was hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday

Beller was transported by ambulance to a trauma facility in the region, where surgery was performed, officials said.

SMPD said Tuesday that Beller is recovering in the hospital.

"Our entire SMPD and city family hopes and prays for the best possible outcome,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a statement. “We stand ready to support him and his family through this difficult recovery.”

Beller was dispatched to the area on I-35 for a call of lumber in the roadway, Klett said. As Beller exited his patrol car, he was stuck by a passenger car, Klett added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating Monday’s incident.

Following the incident, Klett reminded drivers to use extreme caution and yield when they see first responders on the scene of an accident or other incident.

“Texas law compels drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles below the posted limit or move into another lane when there is a law enforcement or a first responder vehicle along the side of the road,” Klett said. “We want to do everything we can to keep our first responders and other drivers safe.”