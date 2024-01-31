Dorms on campus evacuated during ‘false’ bomb threat

A bomb threat, which was later determined to be false, caused the evacuation of five residence halls on the Texas State University campus on Wednesday.

The threat was made just before 7 p.m. on Monday, January 29. Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse initially stated that the halls were being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

The buildings evacuated were Butler Hall, College Inn, Derrick Hall, Jackson Hall and Tower Hall. TXST University Police determined there was no threat there or elsewhere on campus. An “All Clear” notice was issued by 7:30 p.m.

“This false bomb threat has been cleared,” Damphousse said on Facebook. “Thank you to all of our Texas State University staff members and students who responded so well to the rapidly unfolding situation. Thanks also to all the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who helped with the response and are engaged in the investigation.”