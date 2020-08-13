Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

Downtown Target set to host grand opening

Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:55pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Thursday, August 13, 2020

San Marcos's newest Target — located at 101 Concho St. underneath Aspire San Marcos, a 13-story student apartment complex — is open and is set to host its grand opening event on Sunday. The Target, which operates as a small-format store, offers a convenient and quick-trip shopping experience. This location has apparel and accessories; Texas State University fan merchandise; an assortment of health, personal care and beauty products; grocery selections, including fresh produce; adult beverage selections; and a CVS Pharmacy. The store takes up approximately 18,000 square feet and has approximately 50 employees. Operating hours are 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 

