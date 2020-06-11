Dozens appear at historic courthouse for Black Lives Matter protest

Texas State student Malina Sutton organized a Black Lives Matter protest on the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn on Wednesday. People gathered on the lawn to peacefully protest and raise awareness on the Black Lives Matter movement. There was a table set up with poster board, cardboard, Sharpies and paint to create signs. More than 200 attendees participated in the peaceful protest. Above, Avery Govan, Akilah Gradney and Miranda Arjona hold signs at Wednesday's demonstration. Daily Record photos by Colton Ashabranner

Madeliene Adler of Print Trash, teamed up with a friend to create sew-on patches and vinyl stickers to sell at the event. Money raised will go to Texas State student Justin Howell, who was severely injured by the Austin Police Department while protesting on May 30.

Sutton and Mayor Jane Hughson pose before the start of speeches on the courthouse steps.