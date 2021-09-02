DPS encourages safe driving during Labor Day holiday

As the Labor Day holiday arrives, the Texas Department of Public Safety encourages safe driving this weekend.

DPS said Texas Highway Patrol will increase enforcement beginning Friday through Monday, looking for people not wearing seat belts, speeders, intoxicated rivers and those who fail to follow Texas’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“DPS is reminding all drivers that safety always comes first,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “While long weekends are a time to get out and enjoy, we all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that is why Troopers will be out ensuring everyone is following the traffic laws.”

In 2020, Troopers issued 71,544 citations and warnings during the Labor Day holding, including 9,239 citations for speeding; 1,088 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 1,419 citations for no insurance; and 534 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. Additionally, DPS made 402 DWI arrests, 802 felony arrests and 200 fugitive arrests last year.

DPS encourages drivers to follow these tips during the Labor Day holiday:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. DPS asks drivers to show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. There have been 8,950 violations so far in 2021.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including using a mobile device. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send electronic messages unless a vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road, DPS said.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Know your route before starting your trip.

Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Use the left lane for passing only on multi-lane roads. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.

Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) will run simultaneously during the holiday. Operation CARE is an initiative among police agencies across the country, including the Texas Highway Patrol. It increases enforcement efforts during designated periods throughout the year, including holidays like Labor Day.