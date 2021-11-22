DPS to increase presence during Thanksgiving holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday, beginning Wednesday.

Additional Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will be looking for drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law from Wednesday through Sunday, DPS said.

“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”

DPS added that it participates in the annual nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to DPS, 36,902 warnings and citations were issued during its 2020 enforcement effort, including 5,287 for speeding; 752 for driving without insurance; 513 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 245 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. During 2020, 395 felony arrests, 205 DWI arrests and 120 fugitive arrests were made during its Thanksgiving holiday enforcement.

DPS offered the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: