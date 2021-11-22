DPS to increase presence during Thanksgiving holiday
The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday, beginning Wednesday.
Additional Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will be looking for drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law from Wednesday through Sunday, DPS said.
“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”
DPS added that it participates in the annual nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to DPS, 36,902 warnings and citations were issued during its 2020 enforcement effort, including 5,287 for speeding; 752 for driving without insurance; 513 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 245 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. During 2020, 395 felony arrests, 205 DWI arrests and 120 fugitive arrests were made during its Thanksgiving holiday enforcement.
DPS offered the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make plans if you plan to consume alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. According to DPS, 11,165 warnings and citations for violations of this law have been issued between Jan. 1 and Nov. 12, 2021
- Buckle up. Everyone in the vehicle must buckle up.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including using a mobile device. Texas law prohibits the use of wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively. Holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. DPS stated that Texas law requires slower vehicles to keep right and use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: DPS said if you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- DPS asks those on the roads to report roadway hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. Visit DriveTexas.org for updates on road conditions and closures through the state.