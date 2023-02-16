Dr. Jeffrey Ault and Ellen Ault to reign over Mardi Gras Festivities

Dr. Jeffrey Ault and Mrs. Ellen Ault will reign as King and Queen Okeanos XI during upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations in San Marcos. Succeeding King and Queen Okeanos X, Wayne Kraemer and Ann DuPont, the pair will lead the Krewe’s annual Mardi Gras parade at noon Feb. 18, through the historic districts of San Marcos.

The parade will begin at Jack’s Roadhouse at the corner of Hunter and Dixon Street. It will wind through the Belvin Street, San Antonio Street, and MLK Street historic districts before ending back at Jack’s Roadhouse. The parade will pause at the corner of Belvin and Bishop where Mayor Jane Hughson will read a proclamation recognizing the King and Queen. The parade will feature floats, bands like perennial favorite, Time of Night, and various other marching and rolling units. “The parade is a fun, family friendly event for all to enjoy and we hope everyone comes out to enjoy the festivities,” said Mrs. Ault.

Dr. Ault is a dentist and an orthodontist in San Marcos. He previously served as a dentist while serving in the military at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. He has also served as president of the River District Dental Society. Jeff is a dedicated volunteer with the Boy Scouts. He is on the Executive Committee for Boy Scout Troop 18 and Boy Scout Sacred Springs Eagle Coordinator. Dr. Ault is also active with other volunteer activities in and around San Marcos.

Ellen Ault has been an avid community volunteer and board member with several organizations including the Heritage Association of San Marcos, the Cattle Barons Ball and Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) Hospice. She has also worked with Miller, Crockett, and San Marcos High Schools in a variety of capacities. Ellen has been recognized as Hays County Volunteer of the Year and served as Kappa Kappa Gamma alumni association president.

Dr. and Mrs. Ault were officially announced as King and Queen at the Krewe of Okeanos’ Twelfth Night Ball on Jan. 7. 'Jeff and I were surprised to be asked to reign as King and Queen this year,” says Mrs. Ault. “It is both a pleasure and an honor to be chosen.' The formal event was held at the Enchanted Ranch where more than 130 guests were entertained by the Dirty River Jazz Band. In addition to the announcement of the King and Queen five young women and five young men were presented as Dukes and Duchesses.

The Duchesses presented were: Miss Madeline Victoria Huebner, daughter of Ms. Johnell Huebner and Mr. Russell Huebner; Miss Brighton Lee Koenig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darin Koenig; Miss Meagan Nicole Peters-Stich, daughter of Ms. Sharon Peters and Mr. David Stich; Miss Elizabeth Ann Scull, daughter of Mrs. Karen Wyatt and Mr. Will Jackson Scull; Miss Emma Kay Scull, daughter of Mrs. Karen Wyatt and Mr. Will Jackson Scull.

Gentlemen serving as Dukes included: Mr. Ezra Kimmell, son of Mr. Josh Kimmell and Ms. Carly Price; Mr. Austin Payne, son of Ms. Missy Payne; Mr. Lawson Thomas Sheffield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Monte Sheffield; Mr. Austin Kirkpatrick Ault, son of Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Kyle Ault; Mr. Major Pellien, son of Mr. and Mrs. Corky Pellien.

The Krewe of Okeanos Mardi Gras Parade is proudly sponsored by LaCima, Germer Insurance, and Palmer's Restaurant Bar and Courtyard.