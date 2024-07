The Once Upon A time Folktale Drama Camp is taking place at Rodriguez Elementary School. Students participating in this year's camp are rising 1st-6th graders. This week's photos are from session 1 of the camp which began Monday, July 15 and ends Thursday, July 18. Session 2 takes place Monday, July 22-Thursday, July 25, however, registration is closed for the second camp. Mrs. Bridget Jones is directing this year's camp.

Photo courtesy of SMCISD