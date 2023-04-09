Dripping Springs woman receives prison sentence, fine for defrauding two federal agencies for nearly six years

Forty-year-old Josephine Casandra Perez- Gorda was sentenced on March 23 to 46 months in prison by a federal court in San Antonio.

She will be required to pay $501,709.54 in restitution for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration of more than $500,000.

According to court documents, Perez-Gorda defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 through August 2017.

Her husband, now deceased, was an Army veteran who participated in the fraud.

The couple claimed he was paralyzed from the waist down from an injury he suffered while on active duty.

The ruse included applying for and receiving a specially equipped vehicle, a specially adapted home and additional compensation based on his disability rating.

The investigation began after San Antonio news station, KENS5, aired a story titled, “Homes for Our Troops Questions Veteran’s Paralysis after Video.”

The story involved a specially adapted house in Dripping Springs that was gifted to the Perez- Gordas in December 2013 by the non-profit foundation Homes for Our Troops.

Although Perez-Gorda claimed on VA and SSA paperwork that her husband was “paralyzed from the belly button down,” he was seen walking around the neighborhood and playing basketball.

VA Office of Inspector General agents later videotaped Mr. Perez-Gorda walking around without assistance.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Perez-Gorda was found guilty of 11 counts of wire fraud; one count of mail fraud; one count of health care fraud; three counts of false statements related to a health care matter; one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; and one count of theft of government funds.

Perez-Gorda is also responsible for a $100 special assessment on each of the 18 counts and $100,000 for trial expenses.

“As the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we will pursue individuals that defraud and steal from integral benefit programs like those designed by the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “These programs are crucial to our disabled veterans and other disabled Americans who truly depend on their assistance, and they must be protected.”

The case was investigated by both the VAOIG and the SSA Office of Inspector General.

“Fraudulently obtaining benefits from VA diverts valuable resources intended for the care of deserving veterans,” said Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Carl Scott of the VA-OIG.

“The VA-OIG is grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Social Security Administration OIG for their efforts in this joint investigation.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Surovic and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Miller prosecuted the case.

