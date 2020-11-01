Drive-thru Halloween: SMCISD hosts safe holiday celebration Sun, 11/01/2020 - 5:00am Bonham Elementary School held a drive-thru trick or treat event Thursday, where students were able to celebrate Halloween safely. Teachers, staff and students showed up in their best Halloween costumes to take part in the fun. Photos courtesy of San Marcos Consolidated ISD ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Drive-thru Halloween: SMCISD hosts safe holiday celebration