Drive-thru Halloween: SMCISD hosts safe holiday celebration
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 5:00am

Bonham Elementary School held a drive-thru trick or treat event Thursday, where students were able to celebrate Halloween safely. Teachers, staff and students showed up in their best Halloween costumes to take part in the fun. Photos courtesy of San Marcos Consolidated ISD ...

