Dunn running for City Council Place 6

The upcoming election on Nov. 5 will see candidates for two city council positions on the ballot. The mayoral race will also be up for election.

Maraya Dunn filed as a candidate for San Marcos City Council Place 6 — the position currently filled by Jude Prather. Prather confirmed he will not be applying for re-election. The filing deadline does not close until Aug. 19.

Originally from Abilene and Sonora, Dunn moved to San Marcos in 2013 to attend Texas State University and receive a degree in Business Administration. Dunn owns Stinky Dawg, which is a downtown dog-grooming salon that also has self-serve washing stations and a pet supply shop. When she’s not spending time with her family and fur babies, she loves to paddle board on the San Marcos River and enjoy the city’s highly treasured natural resource.

Dunn said her experience as a business owner could prove valuable as a member of the city council in addition to her experience on other city of San Marcos boards and commissions.

“I’ve had to ensure the success of my business and with that comes understanding [how to] budget, which is vital for any business, household and government,” Dunn said. “I’m a Planning and Zoning Commissioner. I sat on various city boards such as Main Street and the Downtown Association.”

Dunn has been considering running for council for several years now but feels she now has the needed experience to serve the position well. She said her first order of business will be to find innovative solutions to overcrowding at the San Marcos Regional Animal shelter as well as working to boost the local economy.

“If elected, I will work with the city and the county to come up with sustainable solutions to overcrowding at the animal shelter,” Dunn said, adding that she’d also like to address economic growth. “I aim to expand businesses, foster a thriving local economy, make it feasible for small business owners to access resources and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.”

Dunn wants to help San Marcos as a whole.

“We may not all agree on everything, but what I hope we can agree on is what’s best for the city of San Marcos,” Dunn said. “Please know that my heart is and will always be in the right place.”

