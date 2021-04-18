Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Early voting begins Monday for SMCISD Board of Trustees election

Sun, 04/18/2021 - 5:00am

Two at-large positions on the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees are up for election on May 1 with early voting beginning Monday. Six candidates are vying for the two three-year terms: Incumbent Anne Halsey, Andrew Fay, Mari Salmi, Nicholas “Nico” Costilla, Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy and Roger E. Davis. Voters in ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021