Early voting for general election begins today

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins today.

There are 17 days of early voting in Texas. In Hays County, there are 12 early voting locations, including four in San Marcos.

Early voting locations:

San Marcos

Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail

Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Building — 2171 Yarrington Road

Live Oak Health — 401 Broadway Street #C

Texas State University Performing Arts Center — 405 Moon St.

Kyle

Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School — 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

Buda

Buda City Hall — 405 East Loop St.

Wimberley

Scudder Primary School — 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs Ranch Park — 1042 Event Center Drive

Hays County Precinct 4 Office — 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Early voting hours: Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Friday, Oct. 16: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19 - Friday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26 - Friday, Oct. 30: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

ncastillo

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter:

@Nick_Castillo74