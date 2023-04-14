Early voting gets underway soon for May 6 election

Hays County Elections is ready for the upcoming May election.

Registration for early voting ended April 6, but for those that have already registered, early voting begins April 24.

There are 153,767 active, registered voters in Hays County, according to Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff.

“We hope that everybody gets out and votes, and if they have any questions they can call 512393-7310,” she said.

According to Doinoff, the election staff has prepared for early voting by performing accuracy testing on the equipment and will further prepare in the coming days by securing polling locations, handling the delivery equipment and making sure the workers are ready.

“There are 75 really regular poll workers,” Doinoff said.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson pointed out the ease of updating an address and other information online in preparation for voting day, on the state website. “All eligible Texas voters should exercise their most sacred right by getting involved at the local level and casting a ballot in the upcoming May election.” Nelson stated.

Up for election this May are San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Trustees for District 1, Philip Muzzy and Jessica Cain, and District 2, Margie T. Villalpando and Kevin Carswell.

The ballot also features SMCISD Prop A which authorizes the school district to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues, Prop B which is $147,724,645 school building bond for construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district paid for by a property tax increase, Prop C which is a $984,563 school bond for construction, renovation and equipment for the San Marcos High School stadium paid for by a property tax increase and Prop D which is a $17,478,750 school bond for the construction, renovation and equipment for a Natatorium (indoor swimming pool) paid for by a property tax increase.

“I am a person that runs elections, so I don’t really have any feelings on what you should support. However, there are a lot of bonds on the ballot, so you may want to thoroughly read about them so you are well prepared on voting day,” Doinoff said.

Doinoff advises the public to go to https:// hayscountytx.com/departments/ elections/.

“Everything you need is there. There is a link to votetexas. gov where you can check your voting status,” she said. The Hays County website has other valuable information such as sample ballots, instructions on what to bring and what to do if assistance is needed. “It will also offer information on curbside voting,” Doinoff said.

Early voting center locations in San Marcos are the Christus Trinity Clinic, 401 Broadway Street #A, Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail, and the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University, 601 University Drive.

The early voting location in Kyle is the HCISD Central Administration Office; Buda is at the Upper Campus of Buda Elementary School; and Dripping Springs is the HUB, Headwaters Information Center.