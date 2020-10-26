Early voting numbers in Hays County surpass 2016 election totals

Hays County residents have turned out in historic fashion this year with numbers surpassing totals in the last presidential election.

There have been 74,808 county residents who have voted either in-person or by mail, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office as of Sunday. With 152,840 registered voters, 48.95% of registered voters in Hays County have voted already with four days left of early voting. In 2016, Hays County saw 72,164 county residents cast their vote in the general election, according to the Secretary of State.

Hays County’s turnout falls in line with high early-voter turnout across the state. Over 7 million Texans have voted early this year — 7,357,840 or 43.4% of registered voters.

Early voting turnouts have also been high across the nation, “a total of 58.6 million ballots cast so far, more than the 58 million that The Associated Press logged as being cast through the mail or at in-person early voting sites in 2016,” according to the AP.

With Election Day only a week away, Hays County’s election total is among the highest in the nation, according to Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor for Cook Political Report. Wasserman stated in a social media post Sunday that Hays County “became the first county in America — in my knowledge — to surpass its total 2016 turnout.”

Friday marks the final day to cast an early vote. There are 12 early voting locations, including four in San Marcos.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

SAN MARCOS

Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail

Hays County Transportation — Yarrington Building — 2171 Yarrington Road

Live Oak Health — 401 Broadway Street #C

Texas State University Performing Arts Center — 405 Moon St.

KYLE

Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School — 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

BUDA

Buda City Hall — 405 East Loop St.

WIMBERLEY

Scudder Primary School — 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Dripping Springs Ranch Park — 1042 Event Center Drive

Hays County Precinct 4 Office — 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Voting takes place this week through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day voting takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To see a full list of election day voting locations visit: https://bit.ly/3ouV9Y8.

