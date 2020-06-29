Early voting underway for July runoff elections

Early voting for runoff elections in the Democratic and Republican primaries began Monday.

There are only six early voting locations in Hays County for the July 14 runoff: Live Oak Health, formerly Hays County Health Department, 401 Broadway St. #C, San Marcos; Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Northwest Conference Rooms, San Marcos; Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St., Kyle; Buda City Hall, 405 East Loop Street, Building 100, Buda; Hays County Precinct 4 Office, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs; and Wimberley Community Center 14068 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley.

Voting is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 29-Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday; July 5 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and July 6-10 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Here’s what’s on the ballot:

Democratic runoff

•U.S. Senator: Mary "MJ" Hegar or Royce West.

•Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo or Chrysta Castañeda.

•Chair, Hays County Democratic Party: Donna Haschke or Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz.

Republican runoff (inside Congressional District 35)

U.S. Representative, District 35: "Guillermo" William Hayward or Jenny Garcia Sharon.

Member, State Board of Education, District 5: Lani Popp or Robert Morrow.

State Representative, District 45: Kent “Bud” Wymore or Carrie Issac.

Republican runoff (outside Congressional District 35)