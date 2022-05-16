Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primary runoff election began Monday. Early voting continues through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Above, campaign signs can be seen around an early voting location on Broadway Street in San Marcos. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo
Early voting underway for primary runoff election
Early voting for the May 24 Democratic and Republican primary runoffs began Monday.
There are five days of early voting in Texas. In Hays County, there are eight early voting locations, including three in San Marcos.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:
SAN MARCOS
Broadway 401 Broadway Street #A
**Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail
LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive
KYLE
Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.
BUDA
Buda City Hall - Classroom — 405 East Loop St., Building 100
WIMBERLEY
Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12
DRIPPING SPRINGS
**Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway
Early voting hours: Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, May 19 and May 20, all locations marked with **: open 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 19 and May 20: Locations without **, open 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
Candidates appear as they will on the ballot. Candidates listed are on the Hays County master ballots.
Democratic runoff
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 21
Ricardo Villarreal
Claudia Andreana Zapata
State
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding
Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
County
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Linda Aguilar Hawkins
Michelle Gutierrez Cohen
Republican runoff
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 35
Michael Rodriguez
Dan McQueen
State
Attorney General
Ken Paxton
George P. Bush
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Tim Westley
Dawn Buckingham
Railroad Commissioner
Sarah Stogner
Wayne Christian
State Representative, District 73
Carrie Isaac
Barron Casteel
County
District Judge, 207th Judicial District
Mark E. Cusack
Tracie Wright-Reneau
Precinct Chair, Precinct 316
Randy Fitzpatrick
Sam Brannon
Precinct Chair, Precinct 332
Ty Carlson
Larry Billings
Quintin Lorenz
Precinct Chair, Precinct 336
P. J. Lemons
Gary Gilbert
Precinct Chair, Precinct 432
Phil Suitt
Derek Marshall