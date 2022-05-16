Early voting underway for primary runoff election

Early voting for the May 24 Democratic and Republican primary runoffs began Monday.

There are five days of early voting in Texas. In Hays County, there are eight early voting locations, including three in San Marcos.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

SAN MARCOS

Broadway 401 Broadway Street #A

**Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive

KYLE

Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.

BUDA

Buda City Hall - Classroom — 405 East Loop St., Building 100

WIMBERLEY

Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12

DRIPPING SPRINGS

**Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Early voting hours: Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, May 19 and May 20, all locations marked with **: open 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 19 and May 20: Locations without **, open 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?

Candidates appear as they will on the ballot. Candidates listed are on the Hays County master ballots.

Democratic runoff

Federal

U.S. Representative, District 21

Ricardo Villarreal

Claudia Andreana Zapata

State

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

County

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Linda Aguilar Hawkins

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen

Republican runoff

Federal

U.S. Representative, District 35

Michael Rodriguez

Dan McQueen

State

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

State Representative, District 73

Carrie Isaac

Barron Casteel

County

District Judge, 207th Judicial District

Mark E. Cusack

Tracie Wright-Reneau

Precinct Chair, Precinct 316

Randy Fitzpatrick

Sam Brannon

Precinct Chair, Precinct 332

Ty Carlson

Larry Billings

Quintin Lorenz

Precinct Chair, Precinct 336

P. J. Lemons

Gary Gilbert

Precinct Chair, Precinct 432

Phil Suitt

Derek Marshall