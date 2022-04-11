Edwards Aquifer Authority declares Stage 2 permit reductions

The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 2 Critical Period Management permit reductions on Monday.

EAA’s Stage 2 reductions impact counties under its purview within the San Antonio Pool effective Monday, including Hays, Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe and Medina counties.

EAA’s Stage 2 declaration occurred after it was officially confirmed that the 10-day average at the J-17 index well fell below 650 to 649.9 feet above mean sea level.

Under Stage 2 reductions, the EAA Critical Period Management Plan for the San Antonio Pool requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping by 30%. EAA said the Stage 2 reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually, including industrial and agricultural uses, and water utilities authorized to pump from the Edwards Aquifer for delivery to its customers. Additionally, permit holders affected by Stage 2 reductions must report their pumping totals to EAA on a monthly basis, EAA said.

Residents and businesses within counties which receive their water from a public water system impacted by EAA’s declaration should follow their respective water provider’s directives regarding water use practices.

The City of San Marcos is currently under Stage 1 drought restrictions. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the city restricts use of sprinklers to one day per week on a designated day determined by address — addresses ending with 0 or 1 may use sprinklers on Monday; 2 or 3 on Tuesday; 4 or 5 on Wednesday; 6 or 7 on Thursday; and 8 or 9 on Friday. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday during designated usage times. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.

Additionally, Stage 1 rules also limit at-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation water to one day per week. The city stated that wasting water is prohibited.

Full text of Stage 1 rules can be found at sanmarcostx.gov/drought.

EAA is a groundwater conservation district that manages, enhances and protects the Edwards Aquifer, a major groundwater system serving approximately 2.5 million South Central Texans. The EAA jurisdiction spans across eight counties including Uvalde, Medina, Bexar, and parts of Atascosa, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Hays counties.