Edwards Aquifer Authority declares Stage 4 Critical Period

Management permit reductions for counties under the purview of the Edwards Aquifer Authority- including Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties within the San Antonio Pool became retroactively enforce on Friday, July 21.

In a press release Monday, EAA officials said it was confirmed that the 10-day rolling average at the J-17 index well was 629.7 feet above mean sea level (amsl), and the Comal Springs was at 99 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Based on that data, EAA officials stated that the authority was formally declaring Stage 4 permit reductions were to take effect retroactively to Friday, July 21.

The last time the EAA declared Stage 4 permit reductions for the San Antonio Pool was previously effective on Oct. 8, 2022. At that time, the Comal Springs 10-day rolling average was at 99 cubic feet per second (cfs).

The EAA Critical Period Management Plan for the San Antonio Pool requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping by 40 percent.

These reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually.

This includes industrial and agricultural users, as well as, water utilities authorized to pump water from the Edwards Aquifer for delivery to its respective customers.

All affected permit holders must also report their pumping totals to the EAA on a monthly basis.

Residents and businesses within those counties who receive their water from a public water system should follow their respective water provider's directives regarding water use practices.

It should be noted that the EAA does not enforce lawn watering activities or other general water limitations enacted. Any enforcement of such activities or limitations is enforced by a municipality. The EAA does not regulate the general public, but instead regulates Edwards well owners with withdrawal permits authorizing their right to pump from the aquifer.

The EAA is a groundwater conservation district that manages, enhances and protects the Edwards Aquifer, a major groundwater system serving approximately two-andone- half million South Central Texans. The EAA jurisdiction spans across 8 counties including Uvalde, Medina, Bexar, and parts of Atascosa, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Hays counties.